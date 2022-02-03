OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe School Board voted 7-0 Thursday night to make masking optional beginning Feb. 18.

The school board added that metrics and data will be reviewed regularly.

The move is dependent on Johnson County deciding not to extend its mask mandate at a Feb. 17 meeting.

The proposal was put forward by Board Member Leetta Felter who said it was time to allow optional masking at Olathe schools with “acceptable levels of disease spread.”

She also said that their masking plan has no endgame and questioned the effectiveness of masks.

Ultimately her agenda item passed unanimously but there was not full agreement on her reasoning.

District staff spoke about masking options for immune-compromised students.

Immediately before this discussion new rules were put into place that changed how and when the district would require masking.

Now instead of looking at COVID quarantine and isolation numbers, the district will look at rates of absences and only requiring masking if those numbers climb above seven percent on a school-by-school basis.

Currently the district requires masking for everyone at the elementary and middle school levels. High schools in the district give students the option to wear a mask if the percentage of students in quarantine and isolation is less than four percent and the building absentee rate is less than seven percent.

If isolation and quarantine rates rise above four percent or building absenteeism is above seven percent, universal masking will be in place until students in that building can maintain the threshold for at least two weeks.

Since the board put these masking rules in place in November, all five district high schools have hit the threshold requiring a return to masks at least once.

The school board will likely need to review the masking policy again if the Johnson County Board of Commissioners choose to allow the existing K-6 health mandate to expire early.