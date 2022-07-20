SHAWNEE, Kan. — If you have a parking ticket you need to pay off, municipal courts in Shawnee and Olathe are offering a deal to help you pay the fine while giving back to local students.

Olathe’s municipal court is accepting school supply donations for a credit towards municipal fines. Through August 12, a $15 school supply donation can credit up to $50 towards traffic or parking fines.

The court has partnered with the Olathe Public Schools Foundation to support its goal of providing more than 2,200 backpacks to vulnerable students in the Olathe School District.

The foundation is requesting items like No. 2 pencils, 3-ring binders, scissors and spiral notebooks. You can find a full list of needed items here.

To qualify for the credit, you must bring a receipt with the donation to the courthouse.

From July 25 through Aug. 5 the Shawnee Municipal Court will offer a credit towards a city fine or a warrant fee in exchange for a school supply donation.

A $15 school supply donation can credit up to $50 towards fines. The court will credit up to $100 toward fines in exchange for a $30 school supply donation. The program will not cover fees associated with a DUI charge.

To qualify for the credit, all donations must be made in person at that courthouse and include a receipt. Any remaining fines owed to the court must be paid at the time of the donation. You can find a full list of acceptable school supply donations here.