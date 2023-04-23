OLATHE, Kan. — Around 6 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of South Windsor Road in regard to an armed disturbance between family members.

When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old male with a single gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The incident is still under investigation and police remain in contact with all parties.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

FOX4 will keep you further updated as more details come along.