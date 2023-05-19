OLATHE, Kan. — Dozens of students at Olathe South High School walked out of class and into the rain Friday.

Organizers said the walkout is to support a Black classmate after he reported other students used racial slurs toward him.

After walking out of Olathe South the students stood at an intersection holding signs to let the public know what they say is happening inside the high school.

Some parents joined their children for a rally following the walkout.

Students who participated in the walkout said they took action because they are tired of reporting racial issues without any real change.

They said the most recent incident happened to Kirubel Solomon. According to the teenager, some of his classmates have used racial slurs toward him all semester. He also said students made a metal piece with the n-word engraved in it and gave it to him.

Solomon says two of the students were suspended for 10 days. A third student received a three-day suspension.

“The incident that happened to me, everything that happened to me it’s an insult to me. It’s an insult to everybody else,” Solomon said. “This result, this turnout, everybody fighting for the same cause really makes me happy.”

Some staff members from the high school monitored the students involved in the walkout and rally to make sure everyone stayed safe.

“In Olathe Public Schools, we value our students’ perspectives and encourage our students to use their voice. Today’s walkout at Olathe South is just one example of our students’ ability to use their voice to support one another and share their experiences. I had the opportunity to engage with students during the walkout and it is clear that they have a collective desire to impact change to create a culture of inclusion and belonging not only at Olathe South, but the district as a whole. I look forward to partnering with our students and staff to continue the work that we have started.” Dr. Brent Yeager, Olathe School District Superintendent

Parents at the event said they plan to attend the next school board meeting on June 1, to speak with the board about racial problems they say their kids are facing.