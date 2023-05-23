OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe South High School parents are looking for change after the principal’s resignation, on the heels of student protests about racist incidents at the school.

Monday the district announced Principal Dale Longenecker won’t return.

This follows student protests after the suspension of some students who bullied a Black student with racial slurs.

“It feels like we’re moving and getting a little bit done at the time,” student Kiruebel Solomon said.

Solomon said his classmates used racial slurs toward him, even crafting a piece of metalwork with the N-word in class.

Solomon and his supporters said those student’s short suspensions weren’t harsh enough for bullying.

In response there was a protest and student walkout, some calling for the termination of Longenecker.

“I’m tired of hearing how everyone’s uncomfortable they don’t want to talk about,” parent Robyn Wilson- Cale said. “It’s time to have the hard talks and it’s time to make a change.”

“The leadership needs to be effective and caring and prioritizing the environment of inclusion and consequences for the behaviors,” parent Rana Bentley said.

FOX4 reached out to Olathe Public Schools about Longenecker’s abrupt departure. The district said confidentiality keeps them from confirming the reason for Longenecker’s resignation.

“I know Dr. Longenecker wasn’t the only problem, but he harbored it for how negligent he was about everything,” Solomon said.