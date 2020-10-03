Olathe students left waiting after board delays decision on return to classrooms

OLATHE, Kan. — Thousands of students in the metro’s largest school district remain in limbo.

Olathe’s school board agreed to adopt new health department guidelines Thursday night, but stopped short of deciding whether middle and high school students can return to classrooms.

That’s leaving many families frustrated.

The dining room table is a school desk in the Curry household, as all virtual learning continues for Olathe middle and high schoolers.

“There’s a lot of anxiety with the kids, especially the younger ones, and I feel like their mental health is really failing,” said Heather Curry, an Olathe parent.

Olathe’s elementary students are attending part-time now and move to full-time next week. But after a nearly six-hour Olathe school board meeting Thursday night, secondary students are no closer to knowing what’s next for them.

“It’s scary and also weird just because what’s going to happen? Am I going to be in school next week? Are we even going to do hybrid or am I just staying online the rest of the semester or year?” Olathe Northwest freshman Michael Kirby said.

Some kids said it’s leaving them even more stressed in what’s already a challenging learning environment. They’re thankful for teachers giving their all to make it work and just hope the district leadership makes a decision soon.

“The longer they make everyone wait, figure out what’s happening, these kids are taking the brunt of it. They’re just, I think it’s destroying some of them,” parent Allison Kirby said.

Olathe Public Schools shared the following statement about what happens next:

“The board voted to follow the updated Johnson County Department of Health and Environment’s gating criteria for learning mode decisions with the addition of absentee metrics from the Kansas Department of Health and environment gating criteria with all metrics being weighed equally.

“With the criteria as guidance, the board and Superintendent Allison will make a decision next week about the learning mode for secondary students in middle and high school. Given the data provided by the gating criteria, secondary students would either continue remote learning or could move to a hybrid schedule.

“More information will be provided next week with details regarding a potential hybrid schedule.”