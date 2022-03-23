OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe students are speaking out about claims of harassment against employees in their district office.

Last month FOX4 reported three women came forward about an administrator with the district. He is still on the job and students say they want to see change.

Students held signs saying they wouldn’t stand for sexual harassment and that employees deserve better. Cars honked in support as they drove by.

“It’s not okay,” Olathe South student Cameron Schlicht said.

“I support them 100% and I think it’s very brave for them to speak out. So many people in this school district are for them,” Olathe South senior, Maggie Ridgeway said.

In February, claims from three women within the district said they were harassed by Rich Wilson, the Director of Curriculum and Assessment for the district. Lawyer Rich Dugan who represents one of the women said after filing a sexual harassment claim she was retaliated against.

“Rather than make life better for her, rather than remove the conditions they offered her a demotion and later they offered her a severance. In conjunction with that they offered to pay her to keep quiet about it essentially,” Dugan said in a February interview.

Wilson is still employed with the district. Students didn’t call for him to be fired, but said the district’s handling of the situation was poor.

“Angry that the school district would let this happen, keep happening,” Schlicht said.

One of the women is hoping to sue the district for not handling the situation appropriately.

“When there are multiple women asserting claims against one person and the district doesn’t respond that’s a real concern. It’s easier for the district to just say it’s untrue, but at some point it’s just implausible,” Dugan said.

The students say they support her.

“People understand that it’s a problem and it needs to change,” Schlicht said.

“It was something we were really passionate about but I think it just shows that this district has potential and this is a good district but there are wrongs that need to be corrected,” Ridgeway said.

FOX4 reached out to the district for an update Wednesday but did not hear back.

Previously they said in a statement:

“We acknowledge and respect that situations involving misconduct carry with them individual experiences, perspectives and concerns. We never want to belittle or diminish anyone’s individual experiences or concerns. However, we feel we owe it to our community to share what we are able regarding the referenced situation and to assure them of our core values as a school district and education system. “



“Although we will not provide specific information out of respect for the privacy of those involved, we can share the following.” “Olathe Public Schools takes any and all allegations of staff misconduct very seriously and we have processes and procedures in place to investigate and address them in accordance with our board policies, state and federal laws.” “Our focus is and always will be to ensure our staff feel safe and supported at work.” “We are committed to providing every staff member due process.” “As such, the referenced situation was thoroughly investigated both internally and externally, above and beyond what is required by law and our board policies.” “We remain steadfast in our commitment to the integrity of our organization and the core values of the Olathe Public Schools.” OLATHE PUBLIC SCHOOLS