Olathe teachers getting vaccinated, but not fast enough for March return, local NEA says

OLATHE, Kan. — A decision made by school board members in one Johnson County city has been the talk of the town.

Olathe parents and educators are now preparing for in-person learning to begin March 1, as high school and middle school students will rejoin elementary students in classrooms full time. The incoming students have been in hybrid-learning mode since November.

This quick full-time return to the classroom won’t provide enough time for all 2,900 teachers in the district to be vaccinated.

Vaccinations for those instructors, around half of whom are represented by the local NEA chapter, began on Friday. Leigh Anne Rogers, president of that labor union, said she’s aware of teachers’ concern, and her chapter’s members are advised to heed the recommendations of the Johnson County Health Department.

“We would need to vaccinate all of our educators by this weekend with their first round of vaccine,” Rogers told FOX4 on Friday. “It would absolutely be an emotional staff member to know that the disease was spread because they couldn’t stop it in their classroom and their learning space.”

On Friday, FOX4 spoke with a cross-section of parents, all of whom said they weren’t concerned with whether teachers were vaccinated in time for the return on March 1. Many of those teachers have taught students in their classrooms in small groups during distance learning.

“They’ve already proven that transmission inside schools is extremely minimal. Most transitions are outside the schools. I feel like they’ve done a good job, and there are no concerns for us,” parent Jessica Arenholz said.

“If we need to put them at the start of the line to get vaccinated, that’s outstanding, but kids need to be in school. Teachers need to be in school. I’m not concerned about anybody dying because they’re teaching in school,” parent Ben Keech said.

“If they choose to be vaccinated, I’m hoping they can do so fairly easily so they can be confident being back in school with the kids,” said Susie Valentine, a parent of two students.

Rogers said the delay in getting teachers vaccinated comes from availability of vaccine doses rather than anyone’s choice to receive it or not.

The vote to return students to classrooms was made in a Thursday evening meeting. Five of the seven Olathe School District members voted in favor.