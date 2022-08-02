OLATHE, Kan. — A 15-year-old faces a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of a man on July 30.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to try the teen as an adult for the murder charge and an additional charge of criminal use of weapons and possession of a firearm by a minor.

The Olathe Police Department was called to the 1200 block of North Purdom Street on an unknown medical call around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officers found a 29-year-old man unresponsive with a significant head injury later determined as a gunshot wound.

The victim died on the scene.

The investigators said the juvenile suspect was detained at the scene for questioning.

