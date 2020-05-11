Olathe teen gets national attention for catchy montage featuring theme songs from canceled sporting events

OLATHE, Kan. — This is the song college basketball fans are used to hearing in March, as the NCAA Tournament plays on their televisions.

That didn’t happen this year. However, Olathe Northwest senior, Max Cooper is still bringing sounds from the big dance.

“I didn’t realize how many people loved themes and how it brings them joy because they’re always like when they’re watching basketball, they’re always like ‘I love listening to this theme’,” Max Cooper said.

Cooper originally posted the video of himself playing theme songs on the piano, to the popular social media app, Tik Tok. It’s garnered so much attention, that even ESPN has taken notice, and reposted Cooper’s video to their Instagram and Twitter pages.

In the video, Cooper plays a montage of theme songs from some of the biggest sporting events that have been canceled or postponed, due to the coronavirus.

Everything form the NBA Playoffs, to MLB Opening Day, the Olympics and the Masters Tournament.

“I was like well I think it will bring like joy to people. And just remind people that it will all hopefully it’ll all come back soon,” Max Cooper said.

Max is an avid sports fan and says he’s learned to play all these songs by simply listening and watching with his father.

“The likes are cool and the shares and things like that. But just him bringing joy to other people is what makes me most happy” Max’s father, Jeff Cooper said.

These past couple months have been tough for sports lovers everywhere. Max hopes spreading some joy can help carry folks through this sports lull.

Max will be attending Utah Valley University in the fall. He plans to major in commercial music.