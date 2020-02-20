Olathe teen gets probation in failed $8 Xanax deal that led to murder of 17-year-old

OLATHE, Kan. — An Olathe teenager has been sentenced to nine months of probation for her part in a failed $8 Xanax deal that ended in a deadly shooting.

Jordan Denny was sentenced Thursday for drug charges. She originally was charged with felony murder in the March 2019 death of 17-year-old Rowan Padgett.

Court documents say Matthew Lee Bibee Jr., who is awaiting trial on a capital murder charge, arranged to buy the anxiety medication through Denny, who was then 16.

She told authorities her supplier fell through and that she asked Padgett to leave with Bibee because her father had called police.

The affidavit says Padgett was killed after getting into the car with Bibee, who was wounded two days later in an exchange of gunfire with police.

Another teen, Rolland Kobelo, was sentenced to more than four years in a juvenile corrections facility for helping to set up the deal.