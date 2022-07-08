OLATHE, Kan. — A 15-year-old teenager has been identified as the victim who was killed after being struck by multiple vehicles Wednesday night on Interstate 35.

Officers with the Olathe Police Department responded to the incident just after 9:15 p.m. in the area of northbound I-35 and Santa Fe Street.

When officers arrived on scene they found the victim who had been struck by multiple passing vehicles.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are not releasing the victim’s name at this time.

Police said the drivers of the striking vehicles remained on scene and are in contact with police.

