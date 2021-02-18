Olathe teen sentenced to 35 years for burglary that ended with police shooting another teen

OLATHE, Kan. — An Olathe teen will spend decades behind bars for his role in a burglary that led to officers shooting an armed 16-year-old.

Christian Batson, now 17, pleaded no contest to two counts of attempted first-degree murder, burglary of a dwelling, criminal threat, battery on a juvenile corrections officer, and burglary of a dwelling for a firearm charges.

Batson agreed to a sentence of 35.5 years in prison. He was originally charged as a juvenile, but the case was transferred to adult court.

According to prosecutors, in November 2019, police responded to a reported burglary where guns were stolen near South Cardinal Drive and east Cedar Street.

When officers arrived, they were met with two armed teenagers. Police said they were eventually forced to shoot one of the teenagers.

The shooting was deemed to be justified after an investigation by the Johnson County Officer Involved Shooting Team.

Batson’s co-defendant, Deven Mann, was also charged in the case as a juvenile. His case has also been transferred to adult court.

Batson’s sentencing is scheduled for April 15, 2021.