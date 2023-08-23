OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe residents hoping to cool down at the pool today may have to adjust their plans.

Olathe Parks and Recreation announced Mill Creek Pool, at 320 E. Poplar Street, will be closing at noon on Wednesday and Thursday “for the safety of lifeguards and staff” due to the extreme heat.

The Kansas City metro remains under an Excessive Heat Warning, with temperatures Wednesday expected to reach into the upper 90s with the heat index ranging from 110-115 degrees.

The Mill Creek pool was originally supposed to close in mid-August, but reopened as an alternative for residents while maintenance work was being done at the Olathe Community Center pool. Mill Creek is scheduled to be open through Sept. 22.

The Olathe Community Center pool will remain closed until Sept. 22 for maintenance and repair.

According to the city’s Parks and Recreation website, both Frontier Pool and Oregon Trail Pool have closed for the season.