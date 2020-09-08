Olathe virtual learning platform overloaded with 20,000 extra users

OLATHE, Kan. — Students and parents trying to log into virtual learning on the first day back to school may have had some issues after systems were overloaded with thousands of unanticipated users.

Olathe Public Schools sent a message to parents and staff acknowledging the technical difficulties with StudentVUE, their virtual learning platform.

“At the moment, we have approximately 50,000 users trying to log into the system that has been designed for about 30,000 users,” the message stated. “At this time, we are asking that only students and staff login and only on one device.”

The message stated that the school is adding additional servers to help meet the demand and hope to resolve the issue quickly.

Olathe Public Schools voted to delay the start of classes until after Labor Day back in July. However, they decided to move forward with fall sports. All student athletes must do virtual learning all season.