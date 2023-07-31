OLATHE, Kan. — While August typically brings more sweat than snow, Olathe students are asking you to “Let it Go” and enjoy a one-of-a-kind production of Disney’s hit musical Frozen.

Olathe South High School will be the first school in Kansas to produce Disney’s “Frozen: The Musical” after winning a nationwide competition.

Last fall Olathe was selected as the Kansas winner in the United States of Frozen competition.

The contest, sponsored by The Educational Theatre Association, Disney Theatrical Group, and Music Theatre International, selects one high school from each state to be the first to produce a full-length version of Disney’s “Frozen: The Musical.”

The national essay contest challenged students to use the theme ‘Love is an Open Door‘ to describe how they would use their production to strengthen their school community.

Fifty-two schools representing all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and a high school in Germany educating the children of American military personnel, won rights to perform the hit musical.

The show will feature students from 42 different schools in the Olathe School District.

Here are the showtimes for ‘“Frozen:The Musical” at Olathe South High School:

Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 7p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 20 at 2 p.m.

Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased on the Olathe South Theatre website.