OLATHE, Kan. — A 41-year-old woman was killed in an Olathe fire early Saturday morning.

The victim was identified as Charmaine Marie Phillips of Olathe.

Shortly before midnight, Olathe Fire Department was called to a home on S. Parkway Street near Ridgeview Road.

Neighbors said police were in the area of the house after 9:30 p.m. that evening. Phillips was the only one in the house at the time of the fire.

According to neighbors, she lived in the home for a couple of months with her two children.

Investigators said no other injuries were reported and working to determine the cause of the fire. The house on the outside was still intact, something the Fire Department said is not common.

The only traces of a fire are the smoke prints on the front door and open windows with screens laying on the grass.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.