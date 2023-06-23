OLATHE, Kan. — A woman killed her son before taking her own life, according to Olathe police.

Officers arrived at a house near South Brougham Drive and Indian Creek Parkway around 4:20 p.m. Thursday. Someone called the department and asked for officers to check on two people who lived in the home.

Olathe police said the officers found the body of a 36-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman inside.

Investigators believe both adults lived at the house and the woman served as a caregiver for her son.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363.

—

You Matter: Find mental health resources and stories on FOX4.

If you are thinking of hurting or killing yourself:

Call 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433) or 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255).

Please get help immediately.