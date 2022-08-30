KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Johnson County, Kansas Yoga studio has closed without warning and clients are upset.

They want a refund for pre-paid classes but can’t reach the owner.

The doors at YogaSix Olathe have permanently closed. People who paid for classes in advance want their money back. The owner said he can’t make that happen right now.

“You took our money. He has to pay it back. some way or another,” former member Archana Dongale said.

There’s an empty parking lot outside YogaSix near 151st Street and Blackbob Road.

The owner said he was forced to close his sole studio because he’s out of money.

“I paid close to $1,200,” former member Ashvini Tharval said.

“I paid $1,050,” former member Sonal Chopade said.

“I paid almost $620,” Dongale said.

A couple of their friends said they also paid close to $3,000 each for instructor training that is now canceled.

They went to YogaSix to find harmony of the mind, body and soul. Now, the only thing they’re feeling is frustration.

“Financially, that’s a lot of money,” Dongale said. “I can buy so much stuff for the kids. I can do so many activities with the kids with that money.

But instead of that, I put myself first, I paid him and now everything is gone.”

In mid-august, some members got an email saying, your membership has been canceled. Others didn’t find out until the general manager posted the news on Facebook.

Since then, the women said they’ve called or texted the owner every day. They said he did not respond until Tuesday, when FOX4 gave him a call.

“I feel like you contacted him, so that’s why we all got a message, too,” Dongale said.

Owner Kevin Koelsch recognizes he owes these members money but said he doesn’t have it.

In a statement to FOX4 he said: “Regarding the return of the money owed to our members, I care about them and will return their money. But at this moment, I don’t know when I’ll be able to repay everyone. But I will promise to them that I will repay their money. “

“Now, we just don’t know if he’s ever going to,” Tharval said. “It’s a huge amount.”

“Please give us our money back. We work hard for out money, too. “I mean you just took it from us. I feel like it’s fraud,” Dongale said, “and now you cannot just say, ‘because I’m bankrupted, I cannot pay you your money.’ That’s not a deal that’s not a good deal at all.”

The women said they will continue to practice patience, but they won’t give up until their money is in hand.

