Olathe’s 119th Street bridge over I-35 reopens after weeks of delays

OLATHE, Kan. — After months of construction, thousands of Johnson County drivers have a reason to celebrate.

The city said that the 119th Street bridge over I-35 is now open to traffic, after being closed for months. In June, the city of Olathe said the project would take longer than originally expected due to steel delivery delays. Construction will continue on the project through the end of the year.

As of this evening, the 119th St. bridge over I-35 has reopened to traffic. Please note, the new traffic pattern is now a diverging diamond similar to the interchange at 95th St. pic.twitter.com/gWkjd23GVP — City Of Olathe, KS (@CityofOlatheKS) October 1, 2021

Keep in mind that the intersection now includes a diverging diamond that is similar to the interchange at 95th Street, so don’t be caught off guard.

The city said the project will increase safety as well as the traffic flow in the busy area.