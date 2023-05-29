OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe’s largest swimming pool is opening just a few days late after crews found a leak.

Olathe Parks and Recreation announced Black Bob Bay will open Monday just in time for some Memorial Day fun.

The city delayed Black Bob Bay’s opening last week after finding a leak during routine maintenance. The city opened Frontier Pool, Oregon Trail Pool and Mill Creek Pool two days early to make up for the delay.

But Olathe Parks and Rec said crews worked hard to get the leak at Black Bob Bay fixed and ensure the water quality is safe.

The massive pool is located at 14570 W. 151st St. and is open daily from 12:30-7 p.m. Admission is $10 for residents, $12 for non-residents, $5 for seniors, and kids 2 and under are free.

Over in Overland Park, city crews are facing a similar problem.

Bluejacket Pool won’t open Memorial Day weekend after city crews also discovered a water leak. The city will provide an update during the week of June 5.