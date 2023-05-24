OLATHE, Kan. — People will have to wait a little longer to jump into Olathe’s largest swimming pool.

Black Bob Bay is leaking and crews are working to repair the problem. The leaks were found during routine maintenance according to the city.

The repairs will also delay the pool opening for the summer.

After crews finish with repairs, the pool needs to sit for at least 48 hours. Crews need another 48 hours to test the water and make sure it is safe for public swimming.

Olathe leaders expect to update the public on the pool’s progress Friday, June 2.

Even with Black Bob Bay closed a little longer, Olathe is working to make sure everyone can have fun over Memorial Day weekend.

The city will open Frontier Pool, Oregon Trail Pool, and Mill Creek Pool on Saturday, May 27. The pools are opening two days earlier than originally planned. The Beach and Aqua Park at Lake Olathe will also open on Saturday.

Anyone with a Splash Pass membership will have access to the Olathe Community Center pool until Black Bob Bay opens.

All Splash Pass members who take their Splash Pass reusable cup to Frontier Pool, Oregon Trail Pool, and Mill Creek Pool will receive free drinks through Monday, May 29. Additionally, all concessions at the outdoor pools will be 50 percent off for both Splash Pass members and day pass users through May 29.