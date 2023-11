KANSAS CITY, Kan. — An old school building in Kansas City, Kansas is set for a new life.

A Unified Government committee recently approved rezoning the old Whittier Elementary School building at S. 10th Street and Gilmore Avenue so developers can convert it into apartments, creating 20 units.

Whittier Elementary opened in 1922 but the school moved to a new building across the street in the 80s.

The old building in KCK’s Riverview neighborhood has been empty since 2008.