BELTON, Mo. — The city of Belton will welcome Old Navy with a new location.

Old Navy will open in the Belton Gateway Shopping Center and celebrate its grand opening and ribbon cutting on April 1 at 10 a.m.

Old Navy joins Academy Sports and Outdoors, Hobby Lobby, Ross, Marshalls, Petco, Five Below, and Ulta Beauty in the shopping center.

“Old Navy adds another retailer to Belton’s ever-growing list,” economic development director for the City of Belton Carolyn Yatsook said. “Belton Gateway is a premier retail destination thanks to its location with easy highway access and its proximity to two luxury apartment complexes under construction nearby.”

