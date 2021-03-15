Old Publishers Clearing House scam revived across Kansas City metro

RAYMORE, Mo. — An old scam returns to the Kansas City area with a vengeance.

Raytown police say they are taking reports about a Publishers Clearing House phone scam.

People are getting phone calls claiming to be from sweepstakes employees. The scammers ask for personal information to confirm they’ve reached the correct winner and then schedule a time to show up with the big check. That visit never comes.

No, you're not a Publishers Clearing House winner, no matter how real that phone call may seem. The real PCH doesn't ever call anyone! NEVER give personal or banking info over the phone. Get the details on the latest phone scam to hit the area here: https://t.co/eXlrNAnvqk pic.twitter.com/mFLsexvNed — Raymore Police Dept. (@RaymorePD) March 15, 2021

The police department points out that Publishers Clearing House does not make calls trying to sell merchandise, magazines, or sweepstakes entries to people. Actual winners are notified by mail or surprised with an in-person visit.

If you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be from Publishers Clearing House and are asked to send money, pay a fee or pre-pay taxes to enter, collect or claim a sweepstakes prize, hang up. It’s a scammer on the other end of the line.

Scammers may also try to contact you by email with a similar offer.

If you have additional questions about the scam, you can find more information about it on the real Publishers Clearing House website.