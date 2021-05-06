Old Rialto Building downtown Kansas City could become new AC Hotel by Marriott

Picture of the old Rialto Building by Adam Vogler. Copyright of the Kansas City Business Journal.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Arkansas hotelier seeks to convert a 109-year-old Kansas City building into an AC Hotel by Marriott, in what has been described as one of the Central Business District’s last available historic redevelopment opportunities.

Beechwood Pinnacle Hotels, a Little Rock-based developer, investor and manager, proposes a $65.7 million hotel project with 240 rooms — the AC Rialto — at 906-910 Grand Blvd.

Built in 1912, the 13-story structure originally was known as the Rialto Building, and then the Ozark National Life Insurance Building, before the life insurer moved to its headquarters at 500 E. Ninth St.

The AC Rialto projects a fourth quarter 2021 construction start, with work continuing into next year, its application shows.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android