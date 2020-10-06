On day 4 outside City Hall, Lucas says some of protesters’ demands likely won’t be granted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Angry over the arrest of a pregnant woman, protesters have now been camped out on the plaza area in front of City Hall for four days.

Protest organizer and local attorney Stacy Shaw said they will only leave if their demands are met.

On a Monday Zoom call, Mayor Quinton Lucas gave some insight on how the city plans to move forward with the protest.

Shaw said the group wants Police Chief Rick Smith removed, the officer involved in the arrest fired and 50% of the Kansas City Police Department’s funding to be divested to community organizations.

But Lucas said two of those demands will probably not happen.

“I don’t know if it would be realistic to defund them 50% at least in short order, so that would be, I guess, that,” Lucas said, “and there has not been any type of determination that there is a want for termination of the chief of police.”

But protesters said that answer is unacceptable.

“My reaction initially is just disgust,” said Rachel Hudson, who’s handling media for the protesters, “because if he doesn’t have the power to divest the system that is pressing his people, I want to know who is the person that I need to contact and how do we get you removed.”

The city council will meet Thursday to discuss whether the protestors will be removed from outside City Hall or allowed to stay.

The pregnant woman who was arrested last week, sparking this protest, is expected to speak at a news conference Tuesday.

Last Wednesday night she was arrested outside a gas station near 35th and Prospect when police said she interfered with another arrest. She was then placed face down on the ground when she was handcuffed.

Video posted to social media captured the arrest, and protesters say it shows the officer putting his knee in her back as he detains her. Kansas City police have said the video makes it clear that the officer’s weight is on his foot, not his leg.