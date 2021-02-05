On National Wear Red Day, metro family with baby who has rare heart defect aims to raise awareness

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — It’s Red Friday for Chiefs Kingdom, but it’s also National Wear Red Day to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease. An Overland Park family hopes to use the day to help people learn more about pediatric heart defects.

Just like the Chiefs, Danielle Wentzel’s 6-month-old daughter Tyler has overcome adversity.

“Tyler was born with what’s called a single ventricle heart, so basically her heart pumps as one big chamber rather than four chambers like it’s supposed to,” Wentzel said.

Tyler’s heart defect is rare. According to Boston Children’s Hospital, 5 out of 100,000 newborns have single ventricle heart defects. Tyler has already had one heart surgery at Children’s Mercy Hospital. The next one will be in Boston.

“Having down syndrome and a single ventricle heart defect really worsens the prognosis,” Wentzel said. “But if the surgery in Boston is successful and they’re able to repair her heart into a bi-ventricle heart, it could potentially give her a normal life span.”

Tyler watched her first Chiefs game from Children’s Mercy. To celebrate her first Super Bowl, her family will have a small, safe gathering.

“We are super quarantined here with her conditions, but we just have immediate family coming over, grandparents and an aunt and uncle,” Wentzel said. “Everyone is staying safe and working from home.”

As all of Chiefs Kingdom is decked out in red, Wentzel hopes sharing Tyler’s story helps remind people it’s also a day to support the fight against heart disease.

“Just bringing awareness to it, that there’s a lot of research that needs to be done,” Wentzel said. “All of our imaging and everything during my pregnancy came out normal, so this really kind of rocked our world. So we got kind of thrown into this, but you just have to take it day by day and live in the moment.”

National Wear Red Day is a big fundraiser for American Heart Association. This year, a retailer has offered to match the donations up to $333,333.