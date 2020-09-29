Once shot 7 times on duty, Wyandotte County deputy retires after struggling with PTSD

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Wyandotte County sheriff’s deputy retired Monday, five years after he was shot and critically wounded during a robbery at a KCK convenience store.

“It wasn’t an easy decision,” Scott Wood said of walking away from his law enforcement career after 26 years.

The decision to end his career was almost made for Wood five years ago on March 4, 2015. Wood was shot seven times during a robbery at a convenience store on Shawnee Drive. He was critically injured.

“He is an absolute hero for what he endured, and he is unquestionably a living miracle,” Wyandotte County Sheriff Don Ash said.

Wood fought for his life and fought to get back to the job he loves. He won both battles like a champ, but overcoming the physical trauma proved easier than the emotional trauma.

“You put on the mask, you go to work and you have a smile and a happy face,” Wood said. “When people ask you how you’re doing, you let them know, ‘I’m doing OK.’ But deep down inside, you’re really not. You’re hurting.”

Behind the mask, Wood was suffering from PTSD and survivor’s guilt. He recalled the worst day in his career.

“Everybody would expect me to stay the night that I was shot was the worst part,” Wood said. “But I would have to say it was the day that I was on duty, and I had to respond respond when King and Rohrer. That was the worst.”

Close friends and coworkers, Deputies Theresa King and Patrick Rohrer were shot and killed during a prisoner transport in June 2018. Other metro officers have also lost their lives in the line of duty since Wood’s incident.

Each time the losses stirred up his trauma and Wood tried to hide it away.

“You don’t want them to know that you were not as strong as you used to be,” Wood said.

Wood eventually came to the realization that it takes more strength to move on than stay and suffer in silence. Ash and Wood’s law enforcement family who witnessed his struggles encouraged him.

“He has absolutely nothing to be ashamed of, and we are all so incredibly proud of him and just happy to say that we knew him and he had an impact on our lives,” Ash said. “Scott has suffered, and he’s earned this retirement. He has more than earned it.”

Wood said he’s not done inspiring people, excited about what’s next. Whatever it may be, he will use his experience to contribute in a new way.