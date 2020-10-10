Once the first car dealership in Independence, now vacant warehouse burns down

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A warehouse fire woke dozens in an Independence neighborhood early Friday morning.

The vacant building, located at E. Truman Road and S. Harris Avenue, went up in flames around 6 a.m. The massive fire quickly spreading and at one point shut down a portion of Truman Road.

“Around 6-6:30, heard a lot of fire trucks and a lot of commotion and looked to my right, it’s two houses down, so kind of nerve-wrecking. Everyone just gathered the street,” neighbor Katelynn Clark said.

Neighbors said the flames were so intense they thought nearby houses would catch fire.

The devastation left behind a collapsed roof, smoke and debris to a building some say is historic in Independence.

“Back in the 50’s, this was one of the first dealerships in Independence. It was called Cunningham Automobiles,” Kevin Elliott said. “Now it’s gone. Yep, it’s a shame. I spent many a day there.”

Elliott said he worked at the site years ago when it was a rental property site.

The business eventually closed after issues with the storm drain and continuous flooding.

He said since then, neighbors have repeatedly called police about looters and squatters, and nothing has been done.

Neighbors said it was only a matter of time before something was going to happen.

“It’s just been ran down, trying to build it and restructure it right, a couple months ago some homeless got caught over there. That’s what they think happened,” Clark said.

There’s no official word on what caused the fire or if the building was occupied at the time. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters plan to manage any potential hot spots over the next few days.