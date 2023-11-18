KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police were called to a shooting early Saturday morning that left a 31-year-old man dead in a front yard.

According to KCPD, officers were called around 2 a.m. in the morning to a Mercier Street house about a shooting.

When they arrived they found 31-year-old Richard Gonzalez lying dead in the front yard of a house, authorities detailed.

Police attempted to revive him and called EMS, but it was too late. It has been ruled a homicide by the KCPD.

This shooting occurred on the west side of downtown Kansas City, Missouri not far from the Kansas border.

To be more precise, it happened just east of train tracks, south of Primitivo Garcia Elementary School and north of Observation Park.

KCPD is asking for anyone who may have heard or seen anything in this area to contact detectives directly at 816-234-5043, or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Police say there is up to a reward of $25,000 posted for information submitted anonymously to the hotline.

KCPD added this to the end of their news release on the matter:

“We are committed to assisting victims of violent crimes through use of Missouri’s Protection Program for Victims/Witnesses of Violent Crime. Funding for temporary, or even permanent relocation, may be available but is subject to pre-approval by the State’s administering agency.”

“We are working with Partners for Peace in all our homicide investigations to monitor risks for retaliation and provide social services to affected residents.”