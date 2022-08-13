KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a person Saturday night.

Investigators responded to that in the area of 19th and Baltimore ave, where they learned a black Chevrolet Tahoe struck a gray Subaru Outback and left the scene without stopping.

The driver of the Subaru began to follow the Tahoe while calling 9-1-1. The Tahoe began to travel eastbound on Truman Road at a high rate of speed.

The Tahoe struck a white Chrysler PT Cruiser that was traveling southbound on Main in the area of Truman and Main.

The PT Cruiser spun around and struck a black Jeep Wrangler that was traveling northbound on Main. The Tahoe left the scene, continuing eastbound on Truman Road.

The driver of the PT Cruiser was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The passenger from the PT Cruiser and a passenger from the Jeep were both transported to local hospitals in stable condition.

The driver and second passenger from the Jeep, as well as the driver and passenger from the Subaru, refused medical attention at the scene.

The driver of the PT Cruiser is in extremely critical condition and the investigation is ongoing.

