KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 3 p.m. Sunday, emergency services were called to a two-vehicle collision near US 71 Highway and Red Bridge Road.

A white Volvo semi-tractor and trailer were traveling south on US 71 Highway in the #3 lane of travel. A red Chevy Camaro SS was traveling west on I-470, taking the southbound US 71 Highway ramp.

The Chevy was said to be traveling 90 mph weaving in and out of traffic. The Chevy tried to squeeze into a lane of travel from the exit only lane behind the Volvo semi.

The Chevy struck the right corner guard for the trailer, causing the Chevy to spin around and into the side of the trailer and then went under the trailer of the semi.

After that, the driver of the Volvo dragged the Chevy stuck under his trailer for several feet until he could stop the car.

The driver of the Volvo was uninjured. The driver of the Chevy received critical injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The passenger of the Chevy was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. US 71 High was closed for 2 1/2 hours before reopening.