KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say one person is in critical condition after being hit by an SUV while riding a scooter in south Kansas City Tuesday night.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, two SUVs were racing at a “very high” speed northbound on Troost Avenue near 77th Street, just before 9 p.m.

A Honda Metropolitan scooter was also traveling northbound on Troost. KCPD reports, one or both of the SUVs struck the driver of the scooter and both cars left the scene without stopping.

The driver of the scooter was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have not released any additional details about the drivers of the two SUVs.