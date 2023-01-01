KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is critically injured after a crash Saturday night, according to Kansas City Police Department.

Investigators responded to a crash near 39th Terrace and Broadway around 10:30 p.m. where they said a black Honda Civic was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed and failed to maintain its lane of travel and struck the rear of a parked red GMC Terrain.

The impact then pushed the red GMC into the rear end of a parked black GMC Yukon, which in turn struck the rear end of a parked white Nissan Rogue.

The front-seat passenger of the Honda was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Honda was uninjured in the collision.

Police said the parked vehicles were unoccupied. The investigation, including suspected impairment, is ongoing.