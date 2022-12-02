KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was critically injured in a Brookside house fire early Friday morning.

According to the Kansas City Fire Department, they were called to the home near E 59th Street and Locust Street at about 5:30 a.m. and saw heavy fire from the first floor that extended to the attic.

Fire fighters were able to put the fire out in 15 minutes and the house was cleared. One person was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

The fire caused damage to a nearby vehicle.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but KCPD Bomb and Arson were called to the scene due to the suspicious nature of the fire.

