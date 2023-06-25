KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Kansas City Saturday night.

Kansas City police responded to 75th Terrace and Troost Avenue where a Chevy Silverado crashed into a pole after hitting a PT Cruiser.

A Metro bus and PT Cruiser were traveling south on Troost Avenue when the driver of the Chevy swerved around both vehicles, clipping the front of the PT Cruiser.

The Chevy hit the curb as it left the roadway to the right. The Chevy then hit a tree and a large metal power pole, police said.

The driver of the Chevy was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing his seatbelt, according to police.

A press release said the Chevy was going too fast.

The driver of the PT Cruiser and her two children were not injured in the collision.