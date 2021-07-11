One dead after argument, suspect still at large

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has been pronounced dead from gunshot wounds after an argument on Sunday afternoon.

Police were sent to the 3000 block of Kensington for a shooting. When they arrived at the scene they found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a hospital where he was then pronounced deceased.

The suspect fled the scene. Detectives are searching the area for witnesseses and the scene is being searched for evidence.

Detectives are asking if you have any information, please call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. Or if you would like to remain anonymous you can do so by calling the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

FOX4 will continue to update as we get more information.