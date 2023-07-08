KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 11:35 a.m. Saturday, emergency services responded to a pedestrian being hit by a semi-tractor truck.

A white Kenworth Fuel Tanker was traveling southbound on I-435 in the number two lane of travel when a white male pedestrian ran from the east shoulder, westbound across the highway in front of the truck.

The driver of the truck was unable to avoid the pedestrian, and he was hit by the front right side of the vehicle.

The male was was pronounced dead the scene. The driver of the Kenworth was not injured.