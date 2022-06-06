KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a homicide near Longview Lake where they found someone who had been set on fire.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Raytown Road between Longview Road and Longview Parkway on reports of a dead body at about 12:40 a.m.

Once on scene, police were approached by someone who said they called police when they saw a body on fire on the side of the road.

Officers found a body on fire on the ground next to the street and the fire department arrived to put out the fire.

Police have not released any suspect or victim information at this time.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. Anonymous tips can be left by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.