One dead after collision with pedestrian on Saturday

One person is dead after a collision with a pedestrian on 40 Highway on Saturday.

Accident Investigation responded to a call with the Environmental Protection Division on 40 Highway, west of Hocker Rd. on a fatal collision with a pedestrian.

Officials determined that the pedestrian was crossing 40 Highway in a wheelchair when she was hit by a Honda Sport-Utility heading westbound.

The pedestrian was identifies as a 51-year-old KCMO woman, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver stopped and provided information to the investigators.

He was released at the scene.