KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a deadly crash that happened near Brush Creek Monday night.

Police said a car was speeding in the southbound lanes of Cleaver around 8:45 Monday night when it went off the road through the grassy median and hit a tree.

The driver died at the scene. Police say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. The victim’ was the only person in the car, and their name has not been released.

This is the 100th crash-related death this year. Kansas City had 84 this time last year.