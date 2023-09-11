KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead and another is critically injured after driving off the roadway into a tree early Monday morning near the Country Club Plaza.

Around 1:15 a.m., the Kansas City Police Department was sent to the scene of a crash on 58th Street and Ward Parkway.

According to KCPD, a Volkswagen Passat was going southbound on Ward Parkway at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway to the right. The driver of the Volkswagen drove up a curb and crashed into a tree.

The driver of the Volkswagen was dead when police arrived. A passenger in the car is in critical condition and was transported to a nearby hospital, KCPD reports.

The investigation is ongoing.