KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has died after a crash near 66th Street and Ward Parkway Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the scene regarding an injury collision involving a single vehicle.

Investigations revealed that a black Nissan Frontier was traveling northbound on Ward Parkway when for unknown reasons, it veered off the road and collided with a tree.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident is still under investigation.