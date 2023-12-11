INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police in Independence are trying to find out what caused a deadly crash early Monday morning.

According to Independence police, a person was driving a Chevrolet westbound on 23rd Street around 12:20 Monday morning when they crashed into a railroad bridge west of Noland Road.

The driver died and was the only person in the car. Police said it seems that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, but the crash is still under investigation.

The police are waiting to release the driver’s identity until after they notify the family.