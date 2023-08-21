KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department responded to a deadly single-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 670 early Monday morning.

Just after midnight, KCPD received reports of a Chevy Trax hitting a roadway barrier on I-670 near Troost Avenue.

The Chevy drove across all three lanes of traffic and went off the roadway hitting several concrete barriers, KCPD reports. Multiple roadway barriers were knocked off the shoulder of the roadway and into the grassy area between eastbound and westbound I-670.

According to KCPD, the Chevy spun around and came to a stop facing northeast in the first lane of traffic before bursting into flames.

A passenger, who was not named, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the driver left the scene in another car. Another person in the car was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.