One dead after initially surviving vehicle accident in August

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has passed away on September 10 after a motor vehicle collision that originally happened on August 27.

Officials originally responded to a two car collision that occurred at Truman Rd. and Tropping Ave.

The victim was travelling West on Truman in a White Scion. The other driver was traveling North on Tropping Ave. in a Silver Nissan when they failed to stop at a red traffic control sign.

The driver of the Nissan was taken into custody for investigation of impairment.