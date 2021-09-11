One dead after initially surviving vehicle accident in August

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(File/Getty)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has passed away on September 10 after a motor vehicle collision that originally happened on August 27.

Officials originally responded to a two car collision that occurred at Truman Rd. and Tropping Ave.

The victim was travelling West on Truman in a White Scion. The other driver was traveling North on Tropping Ave. in a Silver Nissan when they failed to stop at a red traffic control sign.

The driver of the Nissan was taken into custody for investigation of impairment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first