CASS COUNTY, Mo. — One man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Highway 58 and Interstate 49 in Cass County Friday night.

Around 11 p.m. Friday, Zane Warner, 28, from Grandview, was driving a 2003 Yamaha motorcycle when a 2004 Ford F150 turned left and the two vehicles collided.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, when the Ford turned, Warner hit the passenger side of the Ford.

Warner was pronounced dead by a paramedic at the scene, according to the MSHP.

The driver of the Ford is a 17-year-old from Raymore who was not named.