OLATHE, Kan. — One person has died in Olathe after an officer-involved shooting Saturday evening.

Olathe Police Officers were conducting traffic stop when a separate person approached them with a knife. The person was an adult male.

He was then shot by the officers and pronounced dead at the scene. Nobody else was injured .

