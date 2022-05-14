OLATHE, Kan. — A 19-year-old male died early Saturday morning after a shooting at the Black Bob Park in Olathe.

Olathe police were responding to a shooting call around 3:57 a.m. at the park located at 14500 West 151st Street.

Upon arrival, police found a Hispanic male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case remains under investigation by the Olathe Police Department. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

